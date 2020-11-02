TCW Group Inc. Sells 16,159 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $49,222,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Elastic by 146.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $26,741,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,659,402 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.