TCW Group Inc. Sells 22,466 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

