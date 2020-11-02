TCW Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,162,000 after buying an additional 170,821 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $371.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average of $394.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

