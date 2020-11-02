TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,767 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $667.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $707.85 and a 200 day moving average of $630.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

