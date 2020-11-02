TCW Group Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 9.26% of Kingstone Companies worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $859,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.