TCW Group Inc. Sells 45,900 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FMR LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $16,657,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $9,426,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,458 shares of company stock worth $20,366,792 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Shares of TOL opened at $42.28 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

