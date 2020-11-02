TCW Group Inc. Sells 54,519 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,519 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

