TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,260 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after buying an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $62.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

