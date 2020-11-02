TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,494 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 776.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

