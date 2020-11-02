TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Bill.com worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.09, for a total value of $1,170,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,707.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock worth $412,251,872. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

BILL opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

