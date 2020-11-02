TD Securities Begins Coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Stock analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of OR opened at $11.18 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

