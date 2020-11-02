TD Securities Boosts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to $42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

FNLIF stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

