Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

TECK opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

