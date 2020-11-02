Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.10 ($3.65).

O2D stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -54.18. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.47.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

