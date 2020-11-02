Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $151,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.