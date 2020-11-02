The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of AES opened at $19.50 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

