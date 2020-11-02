The Andersons (ANDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.