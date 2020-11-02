The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

