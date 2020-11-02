The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

