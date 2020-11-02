The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.393-4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

