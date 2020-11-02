The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 960.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -35.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

