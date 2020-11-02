The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Hershey by 213.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 353.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after acquiring an additional 343,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.