The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

