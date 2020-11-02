The Kushner-Locke (OTCMKTS:KLOC) and Gaia (OTCMKTS:GAIA) Head to Head Survey

The Kushner-Locke (OTCMKTS:KLOC) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Kushner-Locke and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Kushner-Locke and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Kushner-Locke 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than The Kushner-Locke.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of The Kushner-Locke shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Kushner-Locke and Gaia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Kushner-Locke N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.60 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.24

The Kushner-Locke has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Summary

Gaia beats The Kushner-Locke on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Kushner-Locke Company Profile

The Kushner-Locke Company develops, produces, finances, and distributes feature films and television programming. Its library includes approximately 250 titles with 1,000 hours of film and television programming. The company distributes its films and television programming in various media worldwide. The Kushner-Locke Company was founded in 1983 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

