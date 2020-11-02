The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $4,997,147.40 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHW opened at $687.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

