The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $687.98 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $693.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

