Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 9,263 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after acquiring an additional 855,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.