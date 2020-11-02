Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,078 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 813,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $20.77 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.