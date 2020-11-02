Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

