Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $183.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

