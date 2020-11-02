Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

