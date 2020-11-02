Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.