Toronto Dominion Bank Has $49.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,886 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

