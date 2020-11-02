Toronto Dominion Bank Has $52.04 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $52,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

