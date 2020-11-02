Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of The Boeing worth $54,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $144.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

