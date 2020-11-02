Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 570 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

