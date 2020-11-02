Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,319 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $53,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

