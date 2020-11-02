Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $111.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

