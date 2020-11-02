Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $48,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

