Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,496 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $56,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

