Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 157,504 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,504 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $72,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

