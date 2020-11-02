Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,889 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $58,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

