Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,142 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.13 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

