Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,449 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $41,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.20 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

