Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,819 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of The Progressive worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

