Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,943 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $38,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $225.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

