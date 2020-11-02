Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,171 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $65,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $158.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

