Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,974 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $195.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

