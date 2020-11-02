Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

