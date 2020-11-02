Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99.
Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
