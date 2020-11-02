Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,282 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $70,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

